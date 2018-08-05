BBC Sport - McFerran says keeper of tournament award 'a team accolade'

McFerran says keeper of tournament award a 'team accolade'

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland's Ayeisha McFerran says her goalkeeper of the tournament award at the World Cup is a "team accolade" as she remains upbeat after the 6-0 final defeat by the Netherlands.

McFerran made numerous crucial saves during Ireland's route to the final which included starring in the shootout victories over India and Spain.

Top videos

Video

McFerran says keeper of tournament award a 'team accolade'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City

Video

Highlights: Hall wins Women's British Open after 'thrilling duel'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Ireland thrashed in World Cup final

  • From the section Hockey
Video

'If the cameraman jumps that might fall in'

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Chelsea looked like they were tired'

Video

'Third time lucky' - Davies delighted to win Euro gold

Video

Highlights: Warrington Wolves 48-12 Leeds Rhinos

Video

Highlights: 'This is unbelievable!' Catalans Dragons stun St Helens

Video

Festivals, mini golf & flossing - Daley explores Glasgow

  • From the section Diving
Video

Kenny delighted with gold, despite 'mum guilt'

Video

Scott powers to 100m freestyle silver

Video

Watch the moment England's Hall wins Women's British Open

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired