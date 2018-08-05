BBC Sport - McFerran says keeper of tournament award 'a team accolade'
McFerran says keeper of tournament award a 'team accolade'
- From the section Hockey
Ireland's Ayeisha McFerran says her goalkeeper of the tournament award at the World Cup is a "team accolade" as she remains upbeat after the 6-0 final defeat by the Netherlands.
McFerran made numerous crucial saves during Ireland's route to the final which included starring in the shootout victories over India and Spain.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired