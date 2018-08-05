BBC Sport - Ireland captain Katie Mullan 'can't be disappointed' despite final defeat by Dutch
Mullan 'can't be disappointed' despite World Cup final defeat
- From the section Hockey
Ireland captain Katie Mullan says playing in the World Cup final in London was the "best feeling ever" despite her team's 6-0 hammering by the Netherlands in Sunday's decider.
"The atmosphere was incredible. It felt like a home World Cup final for us," said an emotional Mullan.
"I will remember this day. I've done it with some of my best friends and that speaks volumes."
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired