BBC Sport - Ireland captain Katie Mullan 'can't be disappointed' despite final defeat by Dutch

Ireland captain Katie Mullan says playing in the World Cup final in London was the "best feeling ever" despite her team's 6-0 hammering by the Netherlands in Sunday's decider.

"The atmosphere was incredible. It felt like a home World Cup final for us," said an emotional Mullan.

"I will remember this day. I've done it with some of my best friends and that speaks volumes."

