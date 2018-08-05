BBC Sport - Women's Hockey World Cup: Hopefully this is the start - Ireland coach Graham Shaw

Hopefully this is the start - Ireland coach Shaw

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland Hockey coach Graham Shaw hopes his side finishing as runners-up to Netherlands in the Hockey World Cup can help to grow the game at home.

The Dutch were deserving 6-0 winners but Ireland's achievement in reaching the final was the story of the tournament, with Shaw's largely amateur squad ranked 15th out of 16 teams.

"Hopefully we can improve on this and we've got a big future ahead of us in our sport - both men and women - because there is a lot of talent in Ireland," said Shaw.

Watch: Highlights of Netherlands World Cup final win over Ireland

