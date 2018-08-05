BBC Sport - Women's Hockey World Cup: Ireland thrashed 6-0 by Netherlands - highlights
Highlights: Ireland thrashed in World Cup final
- From the section Hockey
Watch highlights as Ireland's fairytale tournament comes to an end as the Netherlands win the World Cup for a record eighth time with a crushing 6-0 win.
READ MORE: Netherlands win final to end Irish odyssey
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired