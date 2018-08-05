BBC Sport - Women's Hockey World Cup: The minnows who shocked the world - Ireland's road to the final

The minnows who shocked the World Cup - Ireland's road to the final

  • From the section Hockey

Relive Ireland's journey to the World Cup final, which has led to one of the biggest moments in Irish sporting history.

Ireland, who were the second-lowest ranked team going into the tournament, have stunned the hockey world on the sport's biggest stage.

One more challenge awaits for Graham Shaw's side, with the Netherlands the heavy favourites heading into the final.

Follow live coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online

Top videos

Video

The minnows who shocked the World Cup - Ireland's road to the final

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City

Video

Highlights: Hall wins Women's British Open after 'thrilling duel'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Ireland thrashed in World Cup final

  • From the section Hockey
Video

'If the cameraman jumps that might fall in'

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Chelsea looked like they were tired'

Video

'Third time lucky' - Davies delighted to win Euro gold

Video

Highlights: Warrington Wolves 48-12 Leeds Rhinos

Video

Highlights: 'This is unbelievable!' Catalans Dragons stun St Helens

Video

Festivals, mini golf & flossing - Daley explores Glasgow

  • From the section Diving
Video

Kenny delighted with gold, despite 'mum guilt'

Video

Scott powers to 100m freestyle silver

Video

Watch the moment England's Hall wins Women's British Open

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired