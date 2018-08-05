Women's Hockey World Cup: Ireland's Megan Frazer ruled out of final

Megan Frazer (left) and team-mate Shirley McCay after Ireland's World Cup quarter-final against India

2018 Hockey Women's World Cup Venue: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London Dates: 21 July-5 August Coverage: Commentary on Ireland & England games on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online; score updates on BBC Sport website

Ireland will be without former captain Megan Frazer for their Hockey World Cup final against the Netherlands.

Frazer, 27, has been ruled out of the game because of a hamstring injury.

The Londonderry woman battled back from a serious knee injury to take her place in Ireland's World Cup squad but Emily Beatty will replace her for the final.

Beatty, 24, was named as a reserve before the start of the tournament and the Pembroke player joined up with the rest of the squad this morning.

Frazer's place in the tournament squad had been in doubt until last month when she made her return to international duty after a two-year injury lay-off in Ireland's penultimate warm-up match against Chile.

The Germany-based player appeared to pick up an injury during the closing stages of the dramatic semi-final victory against Spain but managed to finish the game.

Beatty, who scored the only goal in the warm-up win against Chile, was already in London but has now linked up with her team-mates and the Dublin native is likely to feature in the final against the defending champions.