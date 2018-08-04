BBC Sport - Women's Hockey World Cup: Pinder winner sparks wild celebrations as Ireland reach final
Pinder winner sparks wild Ireland celebrations
- From the section Hockey
Tournament minnows Ireland are through to the World Cup final after a sudden-death shootout win over Spain.
Goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran was once again the Green Army hero with three vital saves, before Gillian Pinder scored the final effort for a 3-2 win.
The tie finished 1-1 in normal time after Anna O'Flanagan's early goal was cancelled out by Alicia Magaz for the Red Sticks.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired