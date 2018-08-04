Ireland's Roisin Upton is nearly lost for words after helping her side reach the World Cup final after a sudden-death shootout win over Spain.

Graham Shaw's side, who are playing in their first World Cup in 16 years, have also upset India and USA on their way through to Sunday's showpiece.

"We've 24 hours to play in a World Cup final. I've no words...we're going to grasp the opportunity, we're just going to go for it," said Upton.