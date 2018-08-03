BBC Sport - 'We would never have dreamed this in a million years' - Irish prepare for Spain semi-final
'We would never have dreamt this in a million years'
- From the section Hockey
Ireland star Shirley McCay admits reaching the semi-finals didn't seem a realistic prospect before this World Cup as she looks forward to Saturday's last-four game with Spain.
This Irish clinched their semi-finals spot with a nerve-wracking shootout win over India on Thursday night.
McCay's team-mates Lena Tice and Lizzie Colvin say that the Irish know plenty about Saturday's opposition after facing the Spanish on numerous occasions in recent years.
