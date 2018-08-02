Ireland captain Katie Mullan says the 'fire in the belly' of her team mates can help them beat Spain in their Hockey World Cup semi-final.

Mullan's side reached the last four after beating India 3-1 on penalty shuffles and she said she had no doubt the five penalty takers would help Ireland over the line.

Goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran also received praise from her captain, as she saved three penalties in the shootout.

Ireland narrowly missed out on qualification for the Rio Olympics when they lost a penalty shoot-out against China in their World League 3 quarter-final in 2015.