BBC Sport - Highlights: Ireland beat India on penalties as 'fairytale' run continues in Hockey World Cup

Ireland beat India on penalties as 'fairytale' run continues

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland's incredible underdog run in the Hockey World Cup continues as they make it through to the semi-finals for the first time after beating India 3-1 in a thrilling penalty shootout.

MATCH REPORT: Ireland beat India in shootout to reach semi-finals

