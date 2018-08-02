BBC Sport - Highlights: Ireland beat India on penalties as 'fairytale' run continues in Hockey World Cup
Ireland beat India on penalties as 'fairytale' run continues
- From the section Hockey
Ireland's incredible underdog run in the Hockey World Cup continues as they make it through to the semi-finals for the first time after beating India 3-1 in a thrilling penalty shootout.
MATCH REPORT: Ireland beat India in shootout to reach semi-finals
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired