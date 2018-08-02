Hockey Women's World Cup: England knocked out by Netherlands

Media playback is not supported on this device Netherlands outclass England in World Cup quarter-final

2018 Hockey Women's World Cup Venue: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London Dates: 21 July-5 August Coverage: Commentary on Ireland & England games on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online; score updates on BBC Sport website

England have been eliminated in the quarter-finals of their home World Cup, losing 2-0 to defending champions Netherlands at Lee Valley.

Lidewij Welten opened the scoring for the Dutch in the first quarter.

Laurien Leurink then doubled the lead early in the second half as the world number one side dominated.

The Dutch will play Australia in the semi-finals, while Ireland shocked India in a penalty shootout and will face Spain in the last four.

England, ranked second in the world and with a squad featuring eight Rio Olympic gold medallists, were expected to do well at the tournament.

But a disappointing start saw them draw their first two matches, against India and the USA. A win over Ireland followed but second place in Pool B meant they needed a play-off win over South Korea to make the quarters.

Reaction

England head coach Danny Kerry

I told the players I was really proud. We have had a tough tournament with injury and for all sorts of reasons. One of our players played the entire tournament with a broken big toe but they all grit it out and carried on.

The Netherlands were the better team and they deserved the win. Other than two great passes, we defended well, but we didn't hold on to the ball long enough so we weren't going to create much. That will come.

Analysis

London 2012 bronze medallist Sally Walton on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

The Netherlands did exactly what they needed to. They are the ultimate professionals and they knew their game plan.

I think Australia are the team left in the tournament that can stop the Netherlands and they will be up for it. It will feel like the final.

Walton on the future of England and GB hockey:

Anna Toman is a young player, she looks far more experienced than her age suggests and she is very intelligent.

The other player is Hannah Martin, and if we can get her on the ball, things can happen. She has got very quick hands and if she gets the balance between beating a player and moving it on, she will be a huge player for England and GB.

Semi-final schedule

Saturday, 4 August:

Ireland v Spain, 14:00 BST

Netherlands v Australia, 16:30 BST