BBC Sport - Ireland 'must have no regrets' - coach Graham Shaw

Ireland 'must have no regrets' - coach Shaw

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland women's hockey coach Graham Shaw says his side must "make sure they have no regrets and enjoy every single moment" as they prepare to face India in their World Cup quarter-final in London on Thursday.

Ireland are meeting India for the second time in seven days, having defeated the same higher ranked opposition 1-0 last week to secure top spot in their first-round pool.

India set up the quarter-final with Ireland by beating Italy 3-0 on Tuesday with Lalremsiami, Neha Goyal and Vandana Katariya on target.

Top videos

Video

Ireland 'must have no regrets' - coach Shaw

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Stokes shines as England win 'crazy' match

Video

'What a win!' - England win first Test by 31 runs

Video

GB secure silver in women's eights

  • From the section Rowing
Video

'That is the moment!' - Stokes gets Kohli

Video

GB win silver in men's four rowing

  • From the section Rowing
Video

'Oh Jimmy, Jimmy' - Anderson makes early breakthrough

Video

GB's Davies sets European record in heats

Video

Curran and England fight back to leave first Test in balance

Video

GB win first European gold in women's team pursuit

Video

'It's game on' - Broad takes two early wickets

Video

Kay wins GB's first European Championships medal

Video

Finch ton leads Surrey to T20 victory over Middlesex

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired