BBC Sport - Women's Hockey World Cup: Ireland hope to continue 'whirlwind' journey'
Ireland hope to continue 'whirlwind journey'
- From the section Hockey
Ireland hope to continue their 'whirlwind journey' at the Women's Hockey World Cup when they face India in their quarter-final on Thursday at 18:00 BST.
India set up the quarter-final with Ireland by beating Italy 3-0 on Tuesday with Lalremsiami, Neha Goyal and Vandana Katariya on target.
The Irish secured top spot in their first-round pool by beating the Indians 1-0 last Thursday.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired