Hockey Women's World Cup: Ireland face India rematch in quarter-final

Media playback is not supported on this device Ireland 'so ready to go' for World Cup quarter-final

2018 Hockey Women's World Cup Venue: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London Dates: 21 July-5 August Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Ireland's women will meet India for the second time in seven days at the World Cup in London on Thursday.

India set up the quarter-final with Ireland by beating Italy 3-0 on Tuesday with Lalremsiami, Neha Goyal and Vandana Katariya on target.

The Irish secured top spot in their first-round pool by beating the Indians 1-0 last Thursday.

With their quarter-finals spot already booked, Ireland were defeated by hosts England 1-0 on Sunday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ireland coach Graham Shaw says his squad are 'enjoying the journey' at the World Cup

The Irish have insisted morale remains high despite that loss as they look forward to the country's first ever Women's World Cup quarter-final.

Ireland's contest with India has been moved forward to 18:00 BST for TV scheduling reasons with England facing the Netherlands in the later match.

England set up their quarter-final against the Dutch beating South Korea 2-0 in the other play-off game on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran (right) has had an outstanding World Cup for Ireland

Irish 'quietly confident' says McFerran

Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran, who has had an outstanding tournament for Graham Shaw's side, is optimistic that the Irish can repeat their pool win.

"We're quietly confident that if we put in a good performance tomorrow and do our jobs, we'll get the result that we want," Larne woman McFerran told BBC Sport Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

Roisin Upton added that the Irish are "ready to go again" having not played since Sunday's England game.

"If you told us that we could have brought this match forward, we would have," said Upton.

"We just can't wait to get back out there."

Upton believes that having to face the Indians again will not faze the Irish.

"We're hungry. If you had told us before the tournament, that we were going to get to a quarter-final, we would have bitten your hand off.

"But now we are there, we want to get to the semi-finals. We're so excited about tomorrow."