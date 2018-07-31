BBC Sport - Women's Hockey World Cup: England beat South Korea 2-0 to reach quarter-finals

Highlights: England beat South Korea to reach quarter-finals

  • From the section Hockey

Watch highlights as England beat South Korea 2-0 to reach the Women's Hockey World Cup quarter-finals in London.

WATCH MORE: World Cup stars trending on Twitter and belting out Bieber

Available to UK users only.

