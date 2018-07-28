Ireland have to keep momentum going - Boyles

Ireland team manager Arlene Boyles says her side have to keep pushing despite qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Hockey World Cup with a game to spare.

After defeating the USA and India in their opening Pool B encounters, Ireland will face host nation England who are in need of a victory having drawn their first two fixtures.

Despite the fact that their progression is secured, Boyles urges her team to maintain the momentum they have gathered with another strong performance on Sunday.