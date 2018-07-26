BBC Sport - Ireland coach Graham Shaw says players have 'dedicated their lives to hockey'

Ireland women 'have dedicated lives to hockey'

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland women's coach Graham Shaw pays tribute to his players after the 1-0 win over India secures a quarter-finals spot at the World Cup in London.

Zoe Wilson and player of the match Ayeisha McFerran also give their reaction to BBC Sport NI's Nigel Ringland after a victory which secured their last-eight berth with Sunday's final Pool B match against hosts England to spare.

Top videos

Video

Ireland women 'have dedicated lives to hockey'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Stokes shines as England win 'crazy' match

Video

'What a win!' - England win first Test by 31 runs

Video

Ireland win thrilling shootout to reach World Cup final

  • From the section Hockey
Video

England's Hall makes early birdie to stay in contention

  • From the section Golf
Video

GB secure silver in women's eights

  • From the section Rowing
Video

England stayed calm & reaped rewards - Root

Video

Netherlands pip GB to gymnastics team bronze

Video

'That is the moment!' - Stokes gets Kohli

Video

GB win silver in men's four rowing

  • From the section Rowing
Video

'Oh Jimmy, Jimmy' - Anderson makes early breakthrough

Video

GB's Davies sets European record in heats

Video

Curran and England fight back to leave first Test in balance

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired