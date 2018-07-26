BBC Sport - Goalscorer Anna O'Flanagan in dream world after Ireland book World Cup last-eight berth

O'Flanagan in 'dream world' as Irish book last-eight berth

  • From the section Hockey

Goalscorer Anna O'Flanagan is thrilled after her goal secures the 1-0 win over India which books Ireland's quarter-finals place at the Women's World Cup in London.

O'Flanagan says the squad believed they could reach the last eight but that achieving the feat with a match to spare is "like a dream".

Having already shocked the USA, Ireland are sure to top Pool B even before Sunday's game against hosts England.

