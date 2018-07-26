BBC Sport - Hockey World Cup: England haven't hit top gear yet - captain Alex Danson
England haven't hit top gear yet - Danson
- From the section Hockey
Captain Alex Danson says England have not hit top gear yet in the hockey World Cup, they were held to a 1-1 draw by the United States and face Ireland in their final pool match on Sunday.
READ MORE: England draw against USA at World Cup
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired