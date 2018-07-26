BBC Sport - Hockey World Cup: England haven't hit top gear yet - captain Alex Danson

Captain Alex Danson says England have not hit top gear yet in the hockey World Cup, they were held to a 1-1 draw by the United States and face Ireland in their final pool match on Sunday.

