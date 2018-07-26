BBC Sport - Hockey Women's World Cup: India 0-1 Ireland highlights
Highlights: Ireland stun India to reach World Cup quarter-finals
- From the section Hockey
Ireland, the second-lowest ranked team at the World Cup, become the first to reach the quarter-finals, beating India 1-0 at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.
WATCH MORE: England draw with USA at World Cup
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired