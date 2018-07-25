BBC Sport - Hockey Women's World Cup highlights: England draw second game against USA

Highlights: England draw with USA at World Cup

  • From the section Hockey

England's disappointing start to the World Cup continues as they are held to a 1-1 draw by the United States.

MATCH REPORT: England face battle to reach quarters after USA draw

Top videos

Video

Highlights: England draw with USA at World Cup

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Klopp on pressure, trophy expectations and Karius' concussion

Video

Catches prove crucial as Lightning beat Vipers

Video

Watch: 'Glorious' Pavard strike wins goal of tournament

Video

Manchester United beat Rangers in Super Cup NI

Video

Who does Sane tip to rival Man City for the title?

Video

Workout Wednesday with Rowan Cheshire

Video

'Miraculous' eagles & vintage Tiger in shots of the tournament

  • From the section Golf
Video

Rivalry between Thomas and Froome 'doesn't exist'

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Watch: Co. Londonderry stun Manchester United

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired