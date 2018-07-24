BBC Sport - Women's Hockey World Cup: Ireland ready for India in second pool match

Ireland ready for India at World Cup

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland's Megan Frazer says the team have moved on from their sensational opening victory against the USA and are now focusing on their second World Cup match on Wednesday against India.

If Ireland win the Pool B match then they will qualify for the knockout stages with a game remaining.

Frazer's team-mates Chloe Watkins and Lizzie Colvin are confident that their team can rise to the challenges presented by playing amidst sweltering conditions in London to claim another win.

