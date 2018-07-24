BBC Sport - Getting the gossip on Ireland's World Cup stars
Getting the gossip on World Cup stars
- From the section Hockey
Ireland women's hockey defender Lena Tice takes control of the mic as she interviews some of her team-mates at the World Cup in London.
The Irish team are on a high after their 3-1 win in Saturday's opening game against the USA put them top of Pool B.
Their next game is against India on Thursday, before they take on hosts England in the final Pool encounter.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired