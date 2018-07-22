BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: Ireland's Mullan 'thrilled' by win over USA
Ireland's Mullan 'thrilled' by World Cup win over USA
- From the section Hockey
Ireland captain Katie Mullan is delighted with a "brilliant performance" against the USA in their opening Pool B Hockey World Cup match.
Two goals from Deirdrie Duke and a short corner from Shirley McCay helped Ireland to a 3-1 win in London.
Their next game is against India on Thursday, before taking on hosts England in the final Pool encounter.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired