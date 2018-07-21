BBC Sport - Hockey Women's World Cup: USA 1-3 Ireland highlights
Highlights: Ireland beat USA in World Cup opener
- From the section Hockey
Deirdre Duke scores twice as Ireland make a comprehensive start to their World Cup campaign, beating USA 3-1 at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.
WATCH MORE: England fight back to draw with India
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired