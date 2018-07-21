BBC Sport - Hockey Women's World Cup: England 1-1 India highlights

Highlights: England fight back to draw with India

  • From the section Hockey

England make a nervy start to their World Cup campaign as they come from behind to draw 1-1 with India at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London.

READ MORE: England draw World Cup opener with India

Available to UK users only.

