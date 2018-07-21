Hockey Women's World Cup: England come from behind to draw with India

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England come from behind to draw with India

2018 Hockey Women's World Cup Venue: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London Dates: 21 July-5 August

England made a nervy start to their World Cup campaign as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with India.

The tournament hosts fell behind when Neha Goyal gave India a surprise lead after 25 minutes.

England looked the stronger team and created plenty of chances but had to wait until seven and a half minutes from the end to find their equaliser.

Lily Owsley, back after missing the Commonwealth Games with injury, scored when a penalty corner was not cleared.

England, ranked second in the world, beat India 6-0 in their last meeting - in the bronze-medal match on the Gold Coast.

Their next game will be against USA on Wednesday.