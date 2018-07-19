BBC Sport - From homework in car to World Cup debut

From homework in car to World Cup debut

Ireland players and their mothers talk about how important family support has been on the road to the Women's Hockey World Cup.

The Irish make their first appearance at the tournament for 16 years when they play the USA on Saturday.

Graham Shaw's team also face India and hosts England in a difficult Group B at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in London.

