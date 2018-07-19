BBC Sport - From homework in car to World Cup debut
From homework in car to World Cup debut
- From the section Hockey
Ireland players and their mothers talk about how important family support has been on the road to the Women's Hockey World Cup.
The Irish make their first appearance at the tournament for 16 years when they play the USA on Saturday.
Graham Shaw's team also face India and hosts England in a difficult Group B at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in London.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired