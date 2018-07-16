BBC Sport - Hockey Women's World Cup: Ireland happy to be underdogs in London

Ireland women happy to be Hockey World Cup underdogs

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland team manager Arlene Boyles believes the team can upset the odds at the Hockey Women's World Cup in London.

The Irish side is ranked 15th out of the 16 teams taking part and they start the tournament against the USA on Saturday.

Ireland have been drawn in a tough World Cup pool with India and hosts England their other opponents.

Top videos

Video

Ireland women happy to be Hockey World Cup underdogs

  • From the section Hockey
Video

BBC Sport's closing World Cup montage

Video

Champions' delight & the best Wimbledon funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Fans in Russia pick their favourite World Cup moment

Video

World Cup Catch-up: French toast Croatia & party like it's 1998

Video

The World Cup final that had everything

Video

The making of Mbappe

Video

Soggy celebrations: Rain fails to dampen France's trophy lift

Video

Highlights: France 4-2 Croatia

Video

Epic celebrations at full-time as France win World Cup

Video

Djokovic Jnr, roaring lions & a Wimbledon final masterclass

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup goal of the tournament

Video

Southgate reflects on 'incredible experience'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired