International hockey: Eugene Magee leads Ireland to 5-1 win over USA

Eugene Magee of Banbridge scored two goals in Ireland's win over USA

Two goals in the opening 66 seconds gave Ireland a 5-1 win over USA in the first game of their two-match series.

Banbridge captain Eugene Magee got a brace for the home side after Shane O'Donoghue's early opener, while Jeremy Duncan and Michael Robson also scored.

Kei Kaeppler scored a consolation goal for the visitors.

Assistant coaches Jonny Caren, John Bessel and Kai de Jager took charge of the Irish team following the departure of former head coach Craig Fulton.

Ireland, who are ranked 10th in the world, recently clinched a 3-0 series win over France and they carried that form into their game against a US team that are 16 places below them in the rankings.

The home side raced into an early lead when O'Donoghue's effort from a penalty corner in the 29th second was deflected in and they doubled their lead less than 30 seconds later when Magee chipped Jonathan Klages from the baseline.

Matthew Nelson of Lisnagarvey created the third with a powerful run down the left wing before Duncan diverted the ball past Klages and the hosts were leading 4-0 before the break when Magee scored from Ireland's third penalty corner of the match.

The visitors pulled a goal back just before half-time after Kaeppler finished off a well-worked penalty corner routine.

But Ireland never looked in danger of relinquishing their control of the game and they deservedly scored a fifth goal when Robson finished off a mazy run with a low reverse shot into the corner.

The two sides will meet again at 19:00 BST on Friday at Pembroke in Dublin.