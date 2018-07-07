Women's international friendly: Ireland 2-1 Japan

Hannah Matthews fired home the winner for Ireland against Japan at UCC

Ireland women continued their World Cup preparations by defeating Japan in the final game of a three-match series at UCC on Saturday.

Japan won the opening encounters by 2-0 and 2-1 scorelines but Ireland finished the series on a high.

Minami Shimizu sent a carefully placed shot high into the net to put Japan in front before Anna O'Flanagan deflected in the equaliser.

Hannah Matthews swept home the Irish winner in the 59th minute.

Ireland have further warm-up games against Chile at UCD on Thursday and Italy two days later at Pembroke.

Ireland begin their World Cup campaign on 21 July with a London opener against the USA.

They have been drawn in a tough Pool B, which also includes India and England.