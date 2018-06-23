Women's international hockey: Ireland 1-1 Canada

Katie Mullan scored Ireland's only goal against Canada

Ireland drew 1-1 with Canada in their penultimate match of the 3 Nations tournament in Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Katie Mullan put Ireland ahead by firing into the corner on her reverse inside three minutes but Natalie Sourisseau levelled in the 35th minute.

Ireland will meet Germany on Sunday, having beaten the same opposition 2-1 on Thursday, as they continue their preparations for the World Cup in July.

The World Cup begins in London on 21 July.

Ireland's first fixture in Pool B will be against the USA.

Ali Meeke skipped away from two defenders to lay the ball back to Shirley McCay, who sent a pin-point sweep to Mullan at the top of the circle, who slipped her marker before shooting home.

Sourisseau got the equaliser for Canada as she demonstrated some good skill to find herself a gap in a crowded circle and score on her reverse.