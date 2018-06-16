Great Britain's men lose against Belgium on the second game of their European tour

Great Britain's Alan Forsyth
Scotland's Alan Forsyth scored Great Britain's opening goal

Great Britain lost 3-2 to Belgium in the second game of their European tour after drawing 1-1 with the world number three side on Thursday.

Belgium led 3-1 at half-time through two goals from Loick Luypaert and a Florent van Aubel strike, with Alan Forsyth netting for GB.

Luke Taylor scored a second for GB on 55 minutes but it ended 3-2.

Great Britain's European tour sees them play five matches in 10 days against three countries.

They now travel to face the Netherlands and Germany.

