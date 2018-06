From the section

Emily Beatty bagged a double as eased to victory over Scotland in Glasgow on Sunday

Ireland women beat Scotland 5-1 on Sunday to secure a 3-0 series success at the National Hockey Centre in Glasgow.

Emily Beatty scored twice for the visitors while Katie Mullan, Naomi Carroll and Hannah Matthews were also on target for Ireland.

Scotland were already 4-0 down when Hannah McKie netted their only goal.

Ireland won Thursday's opener 1-0 before cruising to a 6-2 victory two days later.