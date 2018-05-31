BBC Sport - Hockey World Cup: Meet England's 'baby-faced assassin' Sophie Bray

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey

With 50 days to go until the start of the Hockey World Cup, England forward Sophie Bray tells BBC Sport that she did not wash her shirt during the Rio Olympic Games where Team GB won gold and explains where her nickname came from.

