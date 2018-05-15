Bobby Crutchley: England & Great Britain men's hockey head coach resigns

Crutchley (centre) was in charge as England reached the European Championships semi-finals in 2015

Bobby Crutchley has resigned as head coach of the England and Great Britain men's hockey teams.

Crutchley signed a deal in November 2016 that would have seen him in charge until the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

But the 48-year-old said he was now "looking forward to a fresh challenge".

"It has been an incredibly difficult decision to resign, particularly considering how much both the teams mean to me, but I feel the time is right to step down," he said.

"With medals at the European Championships in 2017 and Commonwealth Games in 2018, I think the squad is in a great place to push on to the next level."

Crutchley, who won 80 England caps as a player, had been in charge since 2013 and led the teams to two Commonwealth Games medals, a European medal and a World Cup semi-final.

Sally Munday, England Hockey chief executive, said: "Bobby has been an incredibly loyal and committed servant to our sport and organisation. He cares deeply about hockey and has contributed a large part of his life to coaching at the highest level."