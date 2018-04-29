Dublin YMCA defeat Bangor to clinch Irish Hockey League spot

Nicci Daly was on target for Loreto in the draw with Pegasus on Sunday

Dublin YMCA secured an Irish Hockey League place by beating Bangor on penalties after a 4-4 draw in the qualifying tournament final.

However, Bangor have another chance to go up as they will now face Cookstown in a promotion-relegation play-off.

In the women's IHL qualifying round robin competition, Lurgan missed out after losing 2-1 to Muckross, who clinched the automatic promotion place.

Loreto made the play-offs following a 1-1 draw with Pegasus.

In the men's qualifying final in Cork, Bangor staged a stunning comeback after trailing 3-0 and 4-1 in the last quarter to draw level, before losing 4-2 on penalties.

Ryan Burgess hit a hat-trick for the Ulster side with Rhys Cunningham also on target, but YMCA held their nerve in the shootout and will replace relegated Railway Union in the competition next season.

In the women's qualifier, Abbie McCullough gave Lurgan an early lead but Muckross equalised before the break and got the winner in the final quarter.

Earlier in the day, goals in the last six minutes from Charlene Stewart and Lauren Wright gave Lurgan a hard-fought 2-0 win over NUIG.

In Dublin, Irish international Nicci Daly gave Loreto a first-half lead against Pegasus before Caitlyn Harvey equalised after the break.

Loreto will now face UCD in the Champions Trophy with Pegasus taking on Cork Harlequins in the other semi-final.