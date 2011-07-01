Last updated on .From the section Hockey

England will play Australia again on Sunday in a play-off for fifth place

England beat Australia for the first time in eight years with a 3-2 victory at the Champions Trophy in Amsterdam.

Kate Walsh scored her 30th international goal to put England ahead, only for Jade Close to equalise for Australia just after the break.

Goals from Anne Panter and Nicola White gave England a two goal cushion before Marnie Hudson pulled one back late on, but England held on.

This was already confirmed before the start of the match, after Germany's 4-1 win over China earlier on Tuesday meant England and Australia's place as the top two in Pool D was assured.

England coach Danny Kerry revealed that his side's tactics were altered by the implications of the German victory.

"We talked about the dead rubber before the match and adopted Plan B tactics, but Sunday will be a different game as Australia will come out with fire in their belly," said Kerry.

Australia coach Adam Commens said: "Neither team wanted to show anything as we are playing again Sunday for fifth place."

Sunday's match is extremelt important as only the top five in this tournament automatically qualify for next year's event in Argentina, which will play a significant part in the build-up to the London Olympics.

In the Champions Trophy top four playoffs on Saturday, Argentina plays New Zealand, and the Netherlands face South Korea.