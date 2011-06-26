Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Beckie Herbert scored twice as England and South Korea drew 2-2 at the Champions Trophy in the Netherlands.

England took the lead on 22 minutes as Herbert finished cleverly on the run with a flick high into the goal.

Kim Da-rae was on hand at the back post to convert Korea's equaliser early in the second half, and she scored again with 10 minutes remaining.

But Helen Richardson set up Herbert for her second, before England survived a late scare thanks to the video umpire.

quote We showed character to get back to 2-2 and had a good chance to win it in the last minute

Korea looked to have scored with 90 seconds remaining of the match in Amstelveen, but umpire Kelly Hudson referred her own decision after the ball appeared to have run off the back line before going in.

It proved the correct call and the goal was not given.

In the dying seconds, Herbert came close to a hat-trick and a dramatic late winner but the outstretched foot of the Korean goalkeeper Moon Young-hui kept her effort out.

England head coach Danny Kerry was pleased with his side's response following Saturday's defeat by Argentina and also praised goalkeeper Maddie Hinch, making her senior tournament debut.

He said: "We were dominant in the first half and Maddie made a good save from their penalty corner in the last minute of the half from what was Korea's only real opportunity.

"We lost our way slightly for 10 minutes in the second half, but we showed character to get back to 2-2 and had a good chance to win it in the last minute."

Although not competing as Great Britain, the majority of the 18-strong England squad in Amsterdam are in contention to go to their home Olympics next year.

Strong performances in the Champions Trophy will not only strengthen their chances, but could ensure GB have a spot at next year's Trophy - played annually by the world's top eight nations - as part of their build-up to the 2012 Games.

England followed up their third place in last year's event with similar finishes at the World Cup and Commonwealth Games.