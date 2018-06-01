BBC Sport - Live British & Irish Handball League - Semi-finals
Live British & Irish Handball League - Semi-finals
- From the section Handball
Live coverage of the British & Irish Handball League semi-finals where Dublin International H.C. face Dublin City Handball & Warrington Wolves play London GD
This is a live stream starting at 15.55 BST
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired