Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Page won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze in Tokyo in 2021

Great Britain's Bryony Page won gold at the trampoline World Cup event in Coimbra, Portugal.

Two-time Olympic medallist produced a high-difficulty routine in the final to score 56.930 points.

"I felt really nervous with it being our first competition for the Olympic qualification process," said Page, 32, who won bronze in Tokyo in 2021 and silver at Rio in 2016.

"It means a lot to have started my competition season with a win."

In the double-mini trampoline final Kirsty Way also took top spot with a score of 26.6, while there was further British medal success as Naana Oppon won silver in the tumbling final and Omo Aikeremiokha finished runner-up in his double-mini trampoline event.