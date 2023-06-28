Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Simone Biles has a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles is set to make her return to competitive gymnastics at the 2023 US Classic in August.

The 26-year-old American, who has not competed since the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, took a break from the sport to work on her mental health.

She withdrew from five of her six finals in Tokyo over mental health and safety concerns.

It is not yet known if she will compete at next year's Olympics in Paris.

The US Classic from August 4-5 is a warm-up event to the national championships.

"Registration... does not guarantee participation," USA Gymnastics said.

She later explained she had the 'twisties' - a dangerous mental block in which gymnasts lose their orientation in the air.

However, she did return to compete on the balance beam and won bronze.

Following the conclusion of the Games she announced she would be stepping back from the sport but was not retiring.

In 2021 she won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year's Lifetime Achievement Award and has since received the US Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden.