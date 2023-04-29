Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

West Belfast man Montgomery came away from the final event of this season's World Cup series with a bronze medal

Belfast gymnast Eamon Montgomery secured a bronze medal in the floor event at the concluding leg of the World Cup series in Cairo.

The 20-year-old's score of 14.066 left him behind Ukraine's Illia Kovtun who took gold with 14.433 and Croatia's Aurel Benovic who achieved 14.166.

Back in September, Montgomery took floor gold in the World Challenge Cup event in Paris when he scored 14.250.

His Irish team-mate Dominick Cunningham will compete in Sunday's vault final.