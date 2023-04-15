Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Luke Whitehouse secured a gold medal for Great Britain in the men's floor final at the European Gymnastics Championships.

The 20-year-old beat Olympic and European champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel with a score of 14.900 to claim the title in Antalya, Turkey.

Whitehouse was awarded 6.5 for difficulty and 8.400 for execution after perfectly landing a triple back somersault during his routine.

Germany's Milan Hosseini took bronze.

Briton Harry Hepworth, who had been unwell in the build-up to the final, finished level with Hosseini on 14.200 points, but the 19-year-old was awarded a lesser score than the German for execution and was placed fourth.

Also on Saturday, Becky Downie returns from injury to compete in the women's uneven bars final, and Courtney Tulloch takes part in the men's rings final.

Great Britain have won five medals at the championships so far, which are live on BBC Two, the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.