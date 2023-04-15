Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Watch: McClenaghan wins European pommel horse gold

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan added the European pommel horse crown to his world title as he claimed the gold medal in the final in Antalya.

The 23 year-old competition favourite was first to complete his routine, scoring 14.666 which was down from his qualifying mark of 14.933.

McClenaghan edged out Belgium's Maxime Gentges (14.566) and Armenia's Artur Davtyan (14.266).

It is McClenaghan's second European title after he won in Glasgow in 2018.

While the performance may not be what he would have hoped for, McClenaghan will be delighted to add another major title to his resume.

The Newtownards gymnast will now focus on October's World Championships in Antwerp where he will aim to achieve the double goal of retaining his title and securing qualification for the 2024 Olympics.

'More work to be done' - European champion Rhys McClenaghan

"I had an anxious wait there and I don't like anxious waits," a smiling McClenaghan said after picking up his gold medal.

"I know what I need to improve on. I need to glue those legs together and not make those mistakes and make sure I come out on top in even better fashion than I did today."

He added: "There were mistakes in that routine but the consistency is there. There are no major errors or falls off the pommel. I've not fallen off the pommel this entire year.

"I'm happy with the consistency and happy that there's more work to be done."