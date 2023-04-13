Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Jake Jarman took silver in the men's all-around competition as Great Britain won their third medal of this year's European Gymnastics Championships.

Jarman, 21, scored 83.463 points across the six apparatus to finish 1.502 points behind gold medallist Adem Asil of host nation Turkey.

Ukraine's Illia Kovtun clinched bronze, while GB's Nathan Joshua finished in 19th.

Jarman will return on Sunday for the parallel bars and vault finals.

The four-time Commonwealth Games champion finished eighth in last year's all-around European final.

His strongest performances of the day were on vault and floor, where he scored 15.266 points and 14.366 points respectively.

At the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, he became the first English athlete in 24 years to win four golds at a single Games since shooter Mick Gault.

Great Britain have more medal chances on Friday in the women's all-around competition, with 18-year-old Jessica Gadirova qualifying in first place and Georgia-Mae Fenton in fifth.

The pair were part of the team who won Britain's first-ever European women's team gold on Wednesday, the day after Jarman helped the men take bronze in their team event.