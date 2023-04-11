Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Jake Jarman qualified for three individual finals

Great Britain won men's team bronze on the opening day of the artistic gymnastics European Championships in Antalya, Turkey.

Courtney Tulloch, Jake Jarman, Luke Whitehouse, Adam Tobin and Joshua Nathan combined to score 246.961 points across the six apparatus.

That put them 2.565 points behind gold medallists Italy, with hosts Turkey clinching silver.

"I just feel so happy," said two-time world bronze medallist Tulloch.

"It's a new team and we weren't really fully sure what to expect today and I'm so proud of the way the team have pulled together, it's a fantastic result for this group and we're all delighted."

With the team final also acting as qualification for the individual finals, GB's men - who are without the injured Max Whitlock - will have the opportunity for more medals on five apparatus later this week.

On Thursday, Jarman and Nathan will compete in the all-around final, while Saturday will see Whitehouse and Harry Hepworth compete on the floor and Tulloch on the rings.

Jarman - a four-time Commonwealth and two-time European champion in 2022 - will return on Sunday for the parallel bars and vault finals, with Hepworth set to join him in the latter.

GB's women start their competition on Wednesday with qualifying and the team final.