Max Whitlock recently returned to competition after a lengthy break from the sport

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock has withdrawn from next week's European Artistic Gymnastics Championships with a "minor injury".

The 30-year-old was set to compete for Great Britain for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics.

After those Games in 2021, Whitlock took a break from competition as he "struggled" with his mental health.

British Gymnastics said the injury was picked up earlier in the week and had "hampered his preparations".

"Although it's unfortunate timing, I've experienced many obstacles throughout my career, and this setback will only motivate me to continue pushing forward on my path to Paris," said Whitlock.

"I'm grateful and can take a lot of confidence for the success I've had in returning to competitions, particularly matching scores achieved just before the Tokyo Olympics.

"I wish a huge good luck to the team and looking forward to watching and supporting."

Recently-crowned British all-around champion Adam Tobin will replace Whitlock in the squad for the European Championships.

The Championships take place in Antalya, Turkey, from 11-16 April.