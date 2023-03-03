Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

World champion Rhys McClenaghan looked set for pommel horse victory in Doha before Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov snatched gold with a sensational routine

World champion Rhys McClenaghan secured a silver medal in the pommel horse event at the World Cup event in Doha.

The Irish gymnast looked set to win gold after scoring an impressive 15.033 but Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov then produced a huge 15.400 to take victory.

The Newtownards man's performance was a big improvement on his 14.700 last weekend which saw him place fifth at the World Cup event in Cottbus.

McClenaghan won the world title with a score of 15.300 in November.

After McClenaghan's routine on Friday, he remained in the lead after Taipei's Jan Shiao Yu notched 14.833 but the long-limbed Kurbanov's sensational performance saw him snatch the gold medal.

McClenaghan will compete again at next week's World Cup meeting in Baku before his participation at the European Championships in the Turkish city of Antalya in mid April.

The Northern Irishman's main goal for 2023 will be the World Championships in Antwerp at the beginning of October where not only will he be hoping to retain his pommel horse world title but also clinch his place at the 2024 Paris Olympics.